Missing: Demarious Green

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Fox 8 and Amanda Berry continue to work together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Demarious Green, 21, was last seen July 28 in Cleveland.

Green is 6' 8" and weighs about 175 lbs. He also has tattoo of a basketball and a crown on his hand and arm.

He was last seen wearing black jeans and a black Nike hooded sweatshirt.

If you see Demarious Green or have any information regarding this case call Cleveland police 216-623-5262.

For more investigations into missing people, click here.