‘I’m like, what the heck is going on?’: Detroit woman says taking selfies saved her life

FRASHER, Mich. — A Detroit woman is crediting a series of selfies with saving her life.

Fox 2 reports that Juanita Branch, 63, said it happened Aug. 13 when she decided to take some selfies to update her Facebook page.

Branch took a few shots and when she was looking through them, Branch noticed something wasn’t right.

“Each one got worse, and I’m like what the heck is going on,” she told Fox 2.

She went to the restroom to check her face in the mirror, and one side of her face was drooping. Her symptoms continued to get worse very quickly.

“I sat back down this time, and balance, everything is gone,” she said.

She called for an ambulance and was taken to the hospital.

Doctors looked at the time stamp on Branch’s selfie and knew she could be given a clot-busting drug (a TPA).

“If we give TPA beyond that three-hour mark it could be dangerous,” said Dr. Jason Muir. “It can cause bleeding in the brain and can be life-threatening.”

Branch has spent the last several weeks in physical and speech therapy and will go home soon.

“I’m gonna stop making fun of people who take selfies,” she said. “Because that selfie literally did save my life.”