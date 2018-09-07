I-Team: Video shows house shot up in street justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-Team has found exclusive home security video showing a house getting shot up in a hail of gunfire in what appears to be a case of street justice for a teen who’d said someone tried to kidnap her. However, police found the attempted kidnapping never happened.

It all went down in the area of East 65th and Superior in Cleveland.

This week, a 16-year-old girl reported someone in a white van tried to abduct her on the way to school. She said the van even pulled onto the curb where she was walking. She also took pictures of the van.

That led to postings on social media with photos of the van and many angry comments calling for street justice. For example, “…people weird…please light that ----- up.” In other words, shoot up the van.

Before long, video shows a group of guys walking past a home in the neighborhood where that white van parks. Seconds after the crowd approached, cameras outside and in captured gunshots ripping through walls and glass.

No one got hurt, but Mike Harrell said, "Sounded like a bunch of rat-a-tat-tat… boom, boom, boom. Big flurry of shots. One came up through my bedroom."

Harrell added, he had been in that van the morning when the teen girl made her report about the attempted kidnapping. Harrell said that never happened.

And now, Cleveland police say, in fact, they don’t believe it happened either.

So now, detectives are investigating that street justice. And as part of the investigation, they’re looking at that social media posting, too.

Robert Brooks, Jr. owns the van. He said, "Somebody called my phone and said, ‘Rob, man, your van is on is on Facebook.’ And the posting said, ‘Look out for this van.’ I mean, wow!” He added, "I have two daughters. I can't just go out here and do vigilante justice. You should've just looked a little bit more into it.”

The I-Team also contacted the mother of the teen claiming the attempted abduction. The girl’s mother said she didn’t know about threats, and she said she’s also just trying to get to the bottom of everything.