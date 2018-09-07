Fox Recipe Box: Buffalo Chicken Sliders with Blue Cheese Slaw

CLEVELAND, Oh — Football season is here and tailgating is in full swing. Chef John Rudolph is the Excutive Chef at The Burnham Restaurant, located inside the Downtown Cleveland Hilton Hotel. The Burnham is offering football fans, hotel guests and anyone who loves good food a ‘football-inspired’ buffet during Browns season. Chef Rudolph shared a recipe from his special tailgating menu with Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson.

Click here to learn more about The Burnham. Their tailgating brunch will be offered every Sunday through football season from 10am-3pm.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders w/ Blue Cheese Slaw

16 oz Chicken Breast

¼ cup Chicken stock (water can also be used)

2 tbls Butter

¼ cup hot sauce (Franks or your Favorite)

2 Tbls Honey

3 sprigs Chive (finely chopped)

1 Tbls Parsley (finely Chopped)

1 Clove Garlic (chopped fine)

¼ cup White Onion ( Chopped fine)

Method.

In a small sauce pan on medium heat, sweat out the garlic and onion in a small amount of oil, for about 5 min or until translucent. Add in the chicken stock, honey, and hot sauce. Turn the heat up to high and bring the mixture to a boil. Add in chicken breast and reduce to medium heat, cover and let cook 8-1o min (or until chicken is cooked) Once chicken is cooked remove from heat and let cool for 5 min. Carefully using a hand mixer on low speed shred up the chicken. Add in Butter and herbs while shredding

Blue Cheese Slaw

8 oz Celery Root (fine julienne)

1 Celery Stalk with leaves (Small diced) Leaves tough chopped

¼ cup Shredded Carrot

2 table spoons mayo

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoon lemon juice

1 dash Worcestershire sauce

2 Tablespoons Blue Cheese Crumbles

Method:

Combine Mayo, mustard, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce in a bowl and whisk to combine. Fold in Blue Cheese carrots, celey root, celery stalk and leaves. Season with Salt and Black Pepper

To Build Sliders