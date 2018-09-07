Fox 8 Jukebox: The Wickliffe High School Swing Marching Band

Posted 9:57 am, September 7, 2018

CLEVELAND, Oh -- They don't march, they 'swing'! The Wickliffe High School Swing Marching Band rocked the plaza at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton. Under the direction of Pamela Graves, the band is known for it's unique percussion formations and school spirit.