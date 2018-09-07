Flooding fears: Remnants from Hurricane Gordon expected to hit Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The front is still close, mainly south so a stray shower here and there can't be ruled out. The humidity will be sticking around through tomorrow before a more drastic drop occurs. Forecast looks good for week 3 for high school football and the FOX 8 Foxtrot Saturday morning!

Flood watches are expanding east through Indiana. More than likely much of northern Ohio will be under a Flood Watch very soon. We're watching the remnants of Gordon. It is looking likely that it will be the catalyst that squeezes a lot of rain out of the sky on Sunday-Monday. The potential exists for flooding rains and needs to be monitored carefully:

This is our preliminary rainfall forecast as I write this Friday more than 48 hours BEFORE the rain begins. We WILL make adjustments to these numbers and the locations that have the highest chance for the heaviest rainfall

11 tropical systems (mainly depressions and extra-tropical storms) have passed within 100 miles of Cleveland. The only systems that were still Tropical Storms were Hugo in 1989 and Candy 1969. Lines represent system tracks.

If we expand our search a total of 36 tropical systems have passed within 200 miles of Cleveland. One Hurricane (1896), 7 Tropical Storms (more recent: Hugo 1989) 12 Tropical Depressions (recent: Nate 2017) and 16 Extra Tropical Systems (recent: Sandy 2012 & Nate 2017 and Ike in 2008).