Columbus police issue statewide Amber Alert for 9-year-old taken by non-custodial mother

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — The Columbus Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old boy who they say was taken by his non-custodial mother.

Police say on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m., the child — Eli Opembe — was taken by Verona Thomas, 38, from Carrington Ridge Drive in the city of Lewis Center.

Columbus police tell FOX 8 News the Amber Alert was just issued today because the other parent just now came forward and expressed concern.

No pictures of either the child or the suspect were immediately released. We will update this story as soon as they are.

Here are the descriptions provided to us:

Eli Opembe is a black male, 4’10” and he weighs 85 lbs. Eli has black hair and brown eyes.

Verona Thomas is a black female, 5’10” with brown eyes.

**Read more, here**

The vehicle involved is a blue 2010 Nissan Altima with CT plate number AB68371.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

**Please note, this script has been updated to reflect new information from police: The child’s weight is 85 pounds, not 35 pounds.**