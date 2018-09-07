Actress who played ‘Mary Ann’ on ‘Gilligan’s Island’ says she’s broke

She starred on one of the most iconic television shows of all time.

But the actress who played “Mary Ann” on “Gilligan’s Island” back in the 1960s didn’t make enough money to sustain her into her late 70s.

Dawn Wells, 79, posted on Facebook about a GoFundMe page set up in her name.

“I don’t know how this happened,” Wells wrote. “I thought I was taking all the proper steps to ensure my golden years. Now, here I am, no family, no husband, no kids and no money.”

Wells said if it wasn’t for her fans, “it would all be too… overwhelming.”

“I am grateful to my fans who are willing to offer support. However, please know that my outlook is positive and I look forward to seeing you all in my travels.”

By early Friday morning, the GoFundMe page had raised almost $108,000.

In an interview with Forbes back in 2016, Wells said she made just $750 per week for her work on the show. She said there is no truth to reports that she made millions on reruns.

“Gilligan’s Island” ran on CBS for three seasons from 1964 – 1967.