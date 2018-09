Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLON, Ohio -- Nine people were taken to the hospital after an RTA bus was involved in a crash in Solon Friday.

According to the RTA, it happened at 5:45 a.m. near Camp Parkway on Aurora Road.

The bus was headed southbound on Aurora Road when a car hit the rear of the vehicle.

Eight people plus the RTA driver were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries were expected to be serious.

Charges are pending in the crash.