CLEVELAND -- The heat wave is gone. And temps are back in the 70s.

The humidity, however, will be sticking around through Friday before a more drastic drop occurs.

Let's take a look at your hour-by-hour forecast:

We’re watching the remnants of Gordon. It is looking likely that it will be the catalyst that squeezes a lot of rain out of the sky on Sunday-Monday. The potential exists for flooding rains and needs to be monitored carefully:

