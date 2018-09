Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cool-down is here. We'll see cooler temperatures Thursday.

And the second part of the “clean sweep” will be the lower dew points and drier and by Friday.

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast:

It’s been a VERY humid summer. Here is our history of 100 degree heat indices. Last summer close to 2018 was 2012. No where near the record set in 1995

This also ranks as the 3rd most humid summer (since the early 1970s).

We’ve had 28 nights with lows above 70 degrees. Only 2016 and 1931 have had more!