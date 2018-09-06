Trump Jr. ‘fixes’ Colin Kaepernick Nike ad, replaces athlete with POTUS

President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., wasted no time making his own version of Nike’s newest ad featuring Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, unveiled his first ad of Nike’s new 30th anniversary ‘Just Do It’ campaign Monday.

“Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything,” it said.

The new endorsement deal has sparked vigorous debate, with some fans expressing displeasure over the apparel giant’s support of a player known for starting a wave of protests among NFL players against police brutality, racial inequality and other social issues. Some angry fans were even burning and cutting out the signature swoosh logos on their gear — and posting the results on social media.

Trump Jr. Wednesday night replaced Kaepernick’s photo with his father’s and kept the words: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.

On his Facebook post he wrote: There, fixed it for you. #maga

Continuing coverage.