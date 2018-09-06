Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 80-year-old man

WARREN, Ohio — The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 80-year-old man.

Authorities say Robert Yekich left his home on Kings Drive SW in Warren on Wednesday at 1 p.m. and has not returned.

The sheriff’s office says Yekich is a diabetic and suffers from dementia. He needs his medications.

He is 5’8″ and weighs 165 lbs.

Call 911 if you see him. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.