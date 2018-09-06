Then and now: When the Cleveland Browns last won a game

CLEVELAND– It was Dec. 24, 2016. A gift from Santa. That’s the last time the Cleveland Browns won a regular season game.

The Browns beat the San Diego Chargers, 20-17, at FirstEnergy Stadium to prevent a winless season, which would come the following year.

It’s also been more than a decade since the orange and brown had a winning season. In 2007, Cleveland finished second in the AFC North with with a 10-6 record, same as the Steelers. But Pittsburgh had beat the Browns twice in the regular season for the tie breakers and Cleveland wouldn’t make it to the playoffs.

So here’s what life things were like on Dec. 30, 2007 and Dec. 24, 2016.

Browns starting quarterback

Dec. 30, 2007: Derek Anderson

Dec. 24, 2016: Robert Griffin III

Now: Tyrod Taylor. We’re not going to list all the starting QBs until this point. You’ve seen the jersey.

Browns head coach

Dec. 30, 2007: Romeo Crennel

Dec. 24, 2016: Hue Jackson

Now: Hue Jackson

Browns general manager

Dec. 30, 2007: Phil Savage

Dec. 24, 2016: Sashi Brown

Now: John Dorsey

President of the United States

Dec. 30, 2007: George W. Bush

Dec. 24, 2016: Barack Obama

Now: Donald Trump

No. 1 Movie

Dec. 30, 2007: “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”

Dec. 24, 2016: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” There’s even been another Star Wars movie, “The Last Jedi,” released since then.

Now: “Crazy Rich Asians”

No. 1 Song

Dec. 30, 2007: “No One” Alicia Keys

Dec. 24, 2016: “Black Beatles” Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane. This is when the Mannequin Challenge was all over social media.

Now: “In My Feelings” Drake. Another social media trend.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dec. 30, 2007: The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the season as the defending Eastern Conference champions after they were swept by the San Antonio Spurs in the team’s first NBA Finals appearance. The roster included LeBron James, Zydrunas Illgauskas, Delonte West and Daniel “Boobie” Gibson. On Dec. 30, they hosted Dallas and got the win as James put up 24 points. The season ended with the Cavs falling to the Celtics in the semifinals and LeBron taking his talents to Miami that summer.

Dec. 24, 2016: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and company were enjoying life as the reigning NBA Champions. On Christmas Day, the Cavs played the Warriors in a Finals rematch and won, 109-108. But trouble was looming. Later that season, Cleveland and Golden State would meet for a third straight NBA Finals with the Warriors taking it all. Then Irving was dealt to Boston for Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder.

Now: LeBron is gone. Again. But Kevin Love signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Cavs.

Cleveland Indians

Dec. 30, 2007: The Indians won the American League Central for the first time since 2001 and made it to the ALCS. There, Cleveland lost to the Red Sox, managed by Terry Francona, in seven games. Notable names of the roster: Grady Sizemore, Travis Hafner, Shin-Soo Choo, Cliff Lee, CC Sabathia and the man previously known as Fausto Carmona.

Dec. 24, 2016: The Tribe overcame Carlos Carrasco’s broke hand and Trevor Bauer’s drone injury to become American League champs. We’re not going to talk about Game 7 of the World Series. Everything is fine. Let’s focus on the happy stuff, like remember Tyler Naquin’s inside-the-park walk-off home run? That was fun.

Now: Two-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Corey Kluber leads the league in wins. Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor are both in the conversation for AL MVP. And the Central Division is terrible so the Indians lead by more than a dozen games.