Suspects in Elyria stabbing death involved in chase, crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities in Oklahoma tell FOX 8 News the suspects wanted in a deadly stabbing in Northeast Ohio were involved in a chase and crash on Thursday.

The Elyria Police Department on Wednesday issued two arrest warrants in the stabbing death of a man in a school parking lot.

Officers discovered a man with stab wounds in the parking lot of Windsor Elementary School shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, later identified as Barry Allen Spreng Jr., 38, of Oberlin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joshua Phillip Alexander Hohn, 19, of Prescott, Ariz., was charged with murder, and Phillip Hohn-Tucker, 21, of Elyria, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

They were believed to be traveling in the victim’s vehicle.

According to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma, the stolen car was located in a traffic stop on Thursday. The suspects led the highway patrol on a high-speed chase. The sheriff’s office said the chase ended when the car lost control and clipped a power pole. One of the suspects was taken to the hospital in critical condition; the other was treated, released and taken to jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Police said they are also looking for Gloria Louise Watton, 18, of Prescott, Ariz., who is considered a person of interest.

