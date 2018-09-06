× Show Info: September 6th, 2018

Salsa Time!

Tom Bowser from Medina Salsa and Diner 42 used his famous salsa to make margaritas! You can experience the flavor of the salsa at Diner 42, located on Lafayette Road in Medina. https://diner-42.com/

Kitchen Skin Care

Did you know you can use items you have in the kitchen to pamper your skin? Lisa Stewart from Solia Spa in Brecksville shared some of favorites, including olive oil! It’s high in antioxidants which makes it a great moisturizer. Solia Spa is located on Royalton Road in Brecksville. http://soliaspa.com/

LEGO Convention comes to Cleveland

This weekend BrickUniverse LEGO Convention takes over the Convention Center! The event will feature some of most renown LEGO artists in the World! Plus, there are building zones and lots of bricks for sale. www.brickuniverse.com/cleveland

Made in Geauga County

We stopped in Geauga County to hear the story of Northern Hollow. Local firefighter and artist, Tom Advey turns old barn wood into American flags. Click here to watch the story. Facebook.com/reclaimerepurposerelive

Transition Your Home for Fall

Even though it feels like summer outside, we’re taking fall! The experts at West Elm showcased different ways to transition your home for the upcoming season. West Elm is located in Pinecrest in Orange Village. www.westelm.com

Mobile Cake Pop Cart

It doesn’t get any sweeter than this! Northeast Ohio’s newest dessert cart rolled into the studio. Hunny Bunny’s Confections specializes in cake pops! To find out where she’ll be next, visit her on Facebook. www.facebook.com/HunnyBunnys

Cleveland Comedy Open