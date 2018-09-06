Robbery suspect killed after shoot-out with alleged victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 26-year-old man was killed after allegedly robbing another man of his gun and then exchanging gunfire with him Wednesday night.
According to Cleveland police, it happened at 10:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Central Avenue.
Officers were called to the area to reports of a male being assaulted. When they arrived, they found the victim, a 36-year-old man, who said he’d been robbed of his weapon and assaulted by several suspects.
During the assault, the victim retrieved a second weapon, and gunfire was exchanged between him and a 26-year-old suspect. The 26-year-old was shot in the chest, and the other suspects fled the area.
The 26-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died.
The incident is still under investigation.
41.496374 -81.665185