Robbery suspect killed after shoot-out with alleged victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 26-year-old man was killed after allegedly robbing another man of his gun and then exchanging gunfire with him Wednesday night.

According to Cleveland police, it happened at 10:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Central Avenue.

Officers were called to the area to reports of a male being assaulted. When they arrived, they found the victim, a 36-year-old man, who said he’d been robbed of his weapon and assaulted by several suspects.

During the assault, the victim retrieved a second weapon, and gunfire was exchanged between him and a 26-year-old suspect. The 26-year-old was shot in the chest, and the other suspects fled the area.

The 26-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The incident is still under investigation.