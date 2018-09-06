Report: Dan Gilbert looking to get out of casino business

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is looking to get out of the casino business, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Gilbert has been involved with the JACK Casino in Cleveland as well as others in Cincinnati and Detroit.

He led the effort to open Cleveland’s casino in 2012, known then as the Horseshoe Casino, at the Higbee building as part of an effort to revive downtown.

Bloomberg reports there are a few bidders interested in some of Gilbert’s properties.

JACK Entertainment is not commenting, calling the reports rumors and speculation.

Read more here.