Police search for suspect in Macedonia bank robbery

MACEDONIA, Ohio — Police are looking for a suspect in a Thursday morning bank robbery in Macedonia.

According to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the suspect went into the Ohio Savings Bank on Macedonia Commons Boulevard around 9:24 a.m.

After entering the bank the suspect reportedly waved a gun and demanded money. Authorities say he then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Witnesses told the FBI that the robber was approximately 5’10”, weighs about 170-190 lbs and appears to be in his forties or fifties.

He reportedly wore dark clothing and had his face covered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (216) 522-1400 or contact Macedonia Police Department at (330) 468-1234. They say you can remain anonymous.

Police say reward money is available for “information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.”