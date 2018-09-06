Northeast Ohio fall fun guide 2018: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes, hayrides and more

CLEVELAND– Cooler temperatures are on the horizon so it’s time to enjoy everything fall has to offer in Northeast Ohio.
So here is our list of the best farms in our area for pumpkin patches, corn mazes, hayrides, apple picking and more.
(Please check the websites or call ahead for additional information. Dates, times and prices may vary. Some events are weather permitting.)
Arrowhead Orchard
11724 Lisbon St., Paris
Pumpkin patch, hayrides, apple picking, train rides, playground
Aug. 31 through Oct. 21 Fridays noon to 6 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
$7 per person for all events, pumpkins and apples priced accordingly
Bauman Orchards
161 Rittman Ave., Rittman
Pumpkin patch, hay maze, farm animals, wagon rides, pony rides, food vendors
Sept. 22, Sept. 29. and Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Beriswill Farms
2200 Station Rd., Valley City
Sept. 15 to No. 4, Tuesdays through Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, play area
$7 and under on weekdays, $8 and under on weekends; Pumpkins $1 to $8
Brasee’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
18421 State Route 58, Wellington
Pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn maze, farm animals
Sept. 15 through Oct. 29, Fridays 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Burnham Orchards
8019 State Route 113, Berlin Heights
Apple picking, pumpkin patch, hayrides
Weekends Sept. 22 through Oct. 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hayrides $3, corn maze $4 and most other activities $1
Boyert’s Greenhouse and Farm
7171 Wooster Pike, Medina
Pumpkin patch, hayrides, farm animals
Weekends Sept. 29 through Oct. 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
All-inclusive admission $10 per person for ages 7 and up, $7 for ages 6 and under
Derthicks Corn Maze
5182 State Route 82, Mantua
Corn maze, pumpkin patch, farm animals, zip lining
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, times vary
$12 and under for maze, $8 and under for farm experience
Guyette Farms
10833 Chamberlain Rd., Mantua
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, farm animals
Sept. 23 through Oct. 29, Saturdays noon to 7 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.
Admission is $7 for ages 3 and up, cash only
Heritage Farms
6050 Riverview Rd., Peninsula
Pumpkin catch, hayrides, corn maze
Sept. 29 through Oct. 28, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
$9 for activities, $4 for hayrides
Hillcrest Orchards
50336 Telegraph Rd., Amherst
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple picking, corn box, pedal carts, playground
Sept. 8 through Oct. 28, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission is $10
Honey Haven Farm
1327 County Road 1475, Ashland
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, wagon rides, corn cannons, farm animals
Sept. 29 through Oct. 28, Fridays 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays noon to 6 p.m.
Wagon rides $1, Corn cannons two shots for $1, U-pick pumpkins $7
Jason’s Pumpkin Patch
12629 West Salem Carroll Rd., Oak Harbor
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, corn box, pony rides, pedal carts
Sept. 8 through Halloween, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Maze $5, hayrides $2 and pedal go carts $4
Kingsway Pumpkin Farm
1555 Andrews St. NE, Hartville
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, corn box, wagon rides, farm animals
Sept. 15 through Nov. 3, Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
$5 for general admission, corn maze and pedal carts at $4
Maize Valley Winery
6193 Edison St. NE, Hartville
Pumpkin patch, wagon rides, corn maze, duck races
Sept. 15 to Oct. 28, hours available online
Admission is $10 and $15 for special events
Mapleside Farms
294 Pearl Rd., Brunswick
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, slides, farm animals
Fall festivals every weekend from Sept. 8 to Oct. 28, hours vary
Admission is $14
Maze Craze
14070 Woodworth Rd., New Springfield
Corn maze, hayrides, corn box, gemstone mining, food vendors
Sept. 14 through Nov. 4, Fridays 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays 11 a.m. to midnight and Sundays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Admission is $10 for ages 5 and over,
Nickajack Farms
2955 Manchester Ave. NW, North Lawrence
Pumpkin patch, farm animals, hayrides, pedal cats, corn box
Open daily from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31
$10 per person
Patterson Fruit Farm
11414 Caves Rd., Chesterland
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple picking, hayrides, slides
Sept. 15 to Oct. 28, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $5 on weekdays and $8 on weekends, pony rides are $4 and hayrides are $5 or more
Pickering Hill Farms
35669 Detroit Rd., Avon
Pumpkin patch, wagon rides, corn maze
Saturdays and Sundays in October from noon to 5 p.m.
Free hayrides, corn maze is $1
Ramseyer Farms
4000 Ramseyer Ln., Wooster
Pumpkin patch, corn mazes, hayrides, jump pad, farm animals, pedal carts
Tuesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays (during October) from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission is $8 to $14, based on age and day
Red Wagon Farm
16081 East River Rd., Columbia Station
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, wagon rides, food tent
Weekends Sept. 29 through Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wagon rides $3 and corn maze $3
Rufener Hilltop Farms and Market
1022 State Route 43, Mogadore
Pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn maze, farm animals, corn box, train rides
Weekends in October
$10 per person
Sunrise Farm
13115 Kinsman Rd., Burton
Pumpkin patch, gift shop
Weekends in October, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays
Szalay’s Farm and Market
4563 Riverview Rd., Peninsula
Pumpkin patch, corn maze
Sept. 15 to Oct. 21, everyday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission is $6
