Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON -- Fox 8 and Amanda Berry continue to work together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Rae'quan Ward, 16, is from Akron and hasn't been seen since June 23.

He got into an argument, packed a garbage bag full of clothes and left home.

He is 5'8" tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2522.