Lorain County braces for weekend flooding

LORAIN, Ohio -- As Tropical Depression Gordon slams the Florida Panhandle, people in Northeast Ohio are already bracing for the storm to move north.

According to the National Weather Service, three to five inches of rain could fall Sunday and Monday in Lorain County, thanks to the remnants of Gordon.

“My street will be flooded, I won’t be able to get to work, it will be a mess again,” said Angie Diaz, who lives along Ashland Avenue in Lorain.

Ashland Avenue is a road that is prone to flooding.

“It has to do with this creek. They pull logs and debris and everything but that’s not helping. They need to revamp Martin’s Run, it’s horrible,” said Diaz.

Down the road, Nicky Valazquez’s basement flooded the last time there was severe weather.

“The creeks on the two ends flash flooded so quick, it was just like a river,” said Valazquez.

The county sent out a text alert Thursday afternoon, telling residents that that two to five inches of rain could fall Sunday and Monday. It told residents to plan ahead if they live in areas prone to basement or sewer flooding.

