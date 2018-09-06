Helping the four-foots could be as simple as grabbing a bite to eat at Melt

CLEVELAND--Helping the four-foots can be as simple as grabbing a bite to eat.

The owner of Melt Bar and Grilled, Matt Fish, stopped by our morning show to announce a partnership with FOX 8's APL telethon.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 20% of all sales at all greater-Cleveland Melt locations will be donated to the Dick Goddard APL Telethon.

All you have to do is bring your appetite, and a printed or digital flier to show your server you're supporting the telethon.

  • Click here for the APL Telethon Fundraiser Flier

The 4th Annual Dick Goddard APL Telethon is next Thursday, Sept. 13 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

