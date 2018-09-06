Helping the four-foots could be as simple as grabbing a bite to eat at Melt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--Helping the four-foots can be as simple as grabbing a bite to eat.

The owner of Melt Bar and Grilled, Matt Fish, stopped by our morning show to announce a partnership with FOX 8's APL telethon.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 20% of all sales at all greater-Cleveland Melt locations will be donated to the Dick Goddard APL Telethon.

All you have to do is bring your appetite, and a printed or digital flier to show your server you're supporting the telethon.

Click here for the APL Telethon Fundraiser Flier

The 4th Annual Dick Goddard APL Telethon is next Thursday, Sept. 13 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.