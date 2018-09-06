Hartville man admits he discarded wife’s body in Kentucky trash bin, not the Tennessee River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTVILLE -- A convicted murderer has led police to the area he said he left his deceased wife , and while the body has not been recovered, officials say they feel a sense of relief knowing where her final resting place is located.

Hartville Police Chief Larry Dordea told the Fox 8 I-Team Thursday that Philip Snider went with officers Tuesday morning to show them where he discarded his deceased wife’s body.

“We thought we were going to Tennessee,” the chief said. “That is where he first told us she was, but on the way down he changed his story and finally told us the truth.”

Snider originally told police in January that his wife died on their way to Memphis and he discarded her body in the Tennessee River.

Snider on Tuesday told police he discarded his wife’s body in a trash bin in Bullitt County, Kentucky.

With the help of local law enforcement, Hartville police learned Roberta Snider’s body was now in a landfill.

“We talked to officials at the landfill and they said it would cost around $70,000 to $100,000 to try and recover her body,” the chief said.

The chief also said the vastness of the landfill would make it extremely difficult to locate her body.

The chief said the cost was more than he and the family thought it would be.

He said after talking to the family they decided not to try and find the body.

“I felt she was there, and I said a prayer before we left,” Dordea said. “We now have a sense of peace.”

The chief said he and his officers wanted to do everything they could to help get closure for the family.

The chief says that he is grateful for the help of his officers and others who persisted with the investigation, getting a guilty verdict in a murder case even though they did not have a body.

Snider entered guilty pleas last month in Stark County Common Pleas Court to aggravated murder and other charges.

Judge Frank Forchione sentenced Snider to life in prison with the chance for parole in 20 years.

