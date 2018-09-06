× Ex-Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks pleads guilty to insider trading, report says

PHILADELPHIA– A former Cleveland Browns linebacker pleaded guilty to insider trading on Thursday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Mychal Kendricks appeared in federal court on accusations he made $1.2 million by trading before four acquisitions were announced. The 27-year-old, who faces 25 years in prison and a $5.25 million fine, will be sentenced in December.

Kendricks was selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Eagles and was a member of the 2018 Super Bowl Championship team. He was released earlier this year and signed a one-year deal with the Browns.

“I would like to apologize. Four years ago, I participated in insider trading, and I deeply regret it. I invested money with a former friend of mine who I thought I could trust and who I greatly admired. His background as a Harvard graduate and an employee of Goldman Sachs gave me a false sense of confidence,” Kendricks said in a statement last week.

Cleveland released him after the charges were filed.