City of Cleveland reminds fans of muni lot rules before Browns home opener

CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland released a reminder on Thursday for Browns fans planning to tailgate in the Municipal Parking Lot.

The Cleveland Browns kick off their season at home on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game starts at 1 p.m.

The muni lot, which costs $25 per occupied spot, will open at 7 a.m. for game-day vehicles.

The rules of the muni lot are as follows:

No open pit fires

Propane grills only (No charcoal)

No alcohol

Saving spaces prohibited

Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces

No in and out privileges

All liter must be dispensed in trash containers

Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated

Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited

No private latrines

There will be 47 portable restrooms, 75 trash cans and three Dumpsters in the municipal lot on game days.

The city said violators could face fines or ejection.

