× Burt Reynolds remembered: Entertainers mourn one of their heroes

HOLLYWOOD — People in Hollywood are remembering Burt Reynolds as a legend, friend and hero.

The icon passed away Thursday at the age of 82 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Reynolds starred in many movies including “Deliverance,” “Smokey and the Bandit” and “The Cannonball Run.”

His performance in 1997’s “Boogie Nights” earned him an Oscar nomination, and he won the Golden Globe.

**Read more about Reynolds’ life and career, HERE; below, take a look at how he’s being remembered:

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/nuuFWMSnJg — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 6, 2018

Big Burt is up in heaven slapping around little Bert. #onefewerB*rt inthispooroldworld — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Seems his whole career was tongue in cheek. Always warm and funny. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine, sad to hear of his passing. — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) September 6, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of legend, Burt Reynolds. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 6, 2018

“Stroker Ace was born to race”

Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP pic.twitter.com/w8FlIShmIR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 6, 2018

34.092809 -118.328661