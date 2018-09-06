Burt Reynolds remembered: Entertainers mourn one of their heroes
HOLLYWOOD — People in Hollywood are remembering Burt Reynolds as a legend, friend and hero.
The icon passed away Thursday at the age of 82 after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Reynolds starred in many movies including “Deliverance,” “Smokey and the Bandit” and “The Cannonball Run.”
His performance in 1997’s “Boogie Nights” earned him an Oscar nomination, and he won the Golden Globe.
below, take a look at how he's being remembered:
A sad day, my friend BURT REYNOLDS Has passed away. I remember him back in 1979, he always reminded me that I should’ve cast him as Colonel Trautman in FIRST BLOOD , I said that’s impossible, because you’re too expensive and too famous, and probably tougher than Rambo ! He laughed , He had a great sense of humor and I enjoyed his company so much… RIP