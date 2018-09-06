Burt Reynolds remembered: Entertainers mourn one of their heroes

Posted 3:42 pm, September 6, 2018, by , Updated at 04:15PM, September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds as Bo 'Bandit' Darville, in 'Smokey And The Bandit', 1977. PHOTO CREDIT: :Silver ScreenCollection/Moviepix/Getty Images via CNN

HOLLYWOOD — People in Hollywood are remembering Burt Reynolds as a legend, friend and hero.

The icon passed away Thursday at the age of 82 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Reynolds starred in many movies including “Deliverance,” “Smokey and the Bandit” and “The Cannonball Run.”

His performance in 1997’s “Boogie Nights” earned him an Oscar nomination, and he won the Golden Globe.

**Read more about Reynolds’ life and career, HERE; below, take a look at how he’s being remembered:

Related stories