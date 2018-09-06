× Brother and sister killed before Garfield Heights standoff identified

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– The two teens who were killed in a shooting leading to an hours-long standoff in Garfield Heights were identified Thursday morning.

The Garfield Heights Police Department said the victims are Giselle Lopez, 19, and her brother, Manuel Lopez, 17.

Officers responded to a house on East 86th Street off of Garfield Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday for shots fired. When they arrived, they found Giselle and Manuel bleeding heavily in the driveway.

Their mother told officers the shooter was her live-in boyfriend, who was inside the house with several guns, the police report said.

The SWAT team was called to the scene and after about four hours of negotiating, the alleged gunman surrendered. The police report said he was wearing a bullet-proof vest when he walked out of the house.

The incident started with an argument between the victims’ mother and the suspect. Manuel intervened to defend his mother and the suspect threatened to kill everyone, according to the report. As the two victims left the house with their mother, the suspect left the house and fired a pistol.

The 29-year-old suspect will likely face formal charges on Friday.

