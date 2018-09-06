Back-to-school security: Local parents purchasing bulletproof bookbags for their child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio-A Northeast Ohio company has invented a new product that makes backpacks, purses, luggage or any bag bulletproof.

It’s called a “BallisticBoard” and was designed by ShotStop Lifesaving Ballistics Technologies in Stow, Ohio.

The bulletproof panels which retail between $120 and $130 have undergone extensive ballistics tests.

“It weighs 17 ounces and slips in and out of any backpack” said Mark DePhillips, owner of Select Fire Training Center in Berea, the only physical location selling the panels right now.

The panels were tested at Select Fire’s gun range as well as NIJ accredited laboratories.

According to the company’s website, the panels “will withstand multiple shot impacts from handgun and rifle fire.”

“It’s Duritium technology,” said DePhillips who is also a Marine Corp Veteran, Firefighter, Paramedic, husband and father of two, “I pray my daughter never needs it, I pray my son never needs to have it there, but I feel good having it there.”

The panels can not yet stop rounds fired from high powered rifles, but the company is said to be working on a product that will.

Despite a rapidly growing number of parents have been purchasing the panels for their children.

One dad who spoke with Fox 8 News Reporter Suzanne Stratford about his decision to buy the panels was Scott Russell, who is also a firefighter and paramedic.

“It’s not 100% but it’s an added layer, it’s one more thing, you’re trying to stack the deck in your favor that may make the difference,” said Russell.

