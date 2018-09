CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio– The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Safety and Justice Services issued an endangered missing juvenile alert for a 14-year-old Chagrin Falls girl on Thursday.

Isabella Barrett was last seen on Wednesday.

She was wearing light blue jeans, a gray hooded-sweatshirt, black headband, white sandals and pastel socks. She is 5 foot 4 with green eyes, brown hair and braces.

Anyone with information on Isabella’s whereabouts should call 440-247-7321 immediately.