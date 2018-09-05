WATCH LIVE: Severe storms leave spotty damage in Westlake, Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Severe storms left spotty damage across the southwest corner of Cuyahoga County Wednesday evening.

Most of the damage reported has been trees and power lines down.

In the 5300 block of Broadview Road in Parma, Fox 8 crews saw trees and branches scattered throughout the street and yards. Crews even saw damage to a resident’s vehicle as a result of a tree falling on top of it.

On Westwood Road, just west of Columbia Road in Westlake, Fox 8 crews saw a tree branch that fell into a fence and another branch that had fallen on a pick-up truck.

More than 3,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power, as of 8:45 p.m.

FirstEnergy is working to restore power. You can visit their website here for the latest power outage information.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.