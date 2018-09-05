VIDEO: Police confront wrong-way driver on I-71

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video of Brooklyn Police confronting a wrong-way driver, a woman stopped after a civilian put himself in danger to flag her down.

It happened last weekend on I-71 on the Cleveland-Brooklyn border.

Many rescue crews had gathered to handle a crash on one side of the highway.

Among those there, was Chris Haire with North Coast Emergency Services. Haire spotted the wrong-way driver on the other side of the highway. He scrambled over the median, waved his arms, and he somehow convinced the driver to pull over.

Moments later Brooklyn Police arrived. They questioned Glenda Arroyo, and she said, “I didn’t see wrong-way or nothing on the freeway. It didn't say wrong-way there...”

She also admitted she didn’t have a driver’s license. She added, “I never had one.”

The officer then responded, “This is probably why you don't have one. 'Cause you don't know how to drive.”

Police say they found Arroyo had some pot, some cocaine, and she was drunk.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has tracked about 30 wrong-way drivers this year statewide. The state has found most drove drunk or high.

ODOT has been trying to limit the number of wrong-way drivers by adding and adjusting signs at ramps and more.

But Arroyo said, “I didn't even see the sign that says wrong-way. I didn't even see that.”

She now faces multiple charges in court. We found no one at the address for her listed on a police report, and she did not return a message from the I-Team.