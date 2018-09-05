× Two Iceland air carriers stop flights from Cleveland during winter

CLEVELAND — Two Icelandic air carriers have cancelled their winter flights from Cleveland.

Icelandair’s service between Cleveland and Iceland will end Oct. 31 and start again on Mar. 22. Wow Air is suspending service from Cleveland in late October.

Wow Air sent this statement to Fox 8:

“…flights will stop in October with the possibility of returning in 2019. Dates have not been confirmed. The last flight is scheduled on October 26.”

Icelandair also sent a statment to Fox 8:

“Icelandair flights from Cleveland Hopkins will be suspended for the winter starting November 2. Flights will resume in March 2019.”

Icelandair Director of Network Planning Egill Almar Agustsson says the company determined that flying during the “darkest couple of months” wasn’t a good decision.

Both companies launched flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Iceland in May. The service marked Cleveland’s return to trans-Atlantic flights after nearly 10 years.

