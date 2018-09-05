Stolen van rams Wickliffe police car before chase

WICKLIFFE, Ohio– The driver of a stolen van rammed a Wickliffe cruiser, the police department says.

An officer spotted the stolen Dodge Caravan on Euclid Avenue and tried to stop it at about 7 a.m. Monday. The vehicle was blocked by the entrance of a hotel canopy and accelerated backwards into the police car to escape. Two officers were almost hit by the fleeing van.

They chased it onto Interstate 90 into Cleveland before the driver and a passenger abandoned the vehicle on Parkgrove Avenue.

Authorities said the two suspects likely fled into a house on Grovewood Avenue, but the residents were not cooperative.

A handgun was discovered in the van.

Detectives have identified possible suspects and are waiting for lab test results.