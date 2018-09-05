× Show Info: September 5, 2018

David’s Chicken Curry

David shares his take on chicken curry. Click here for the recipe.

Small Studio Productions

Have you ever wanted to try your hand at knitting or scrapbooking? Well we’ve got the perfect place to get you started. It’s called Small Studio Productions. http://www.smallstudioproductions.com

24549 Lorain Rd., North Olmsted 44070

Go Organic Fall Superfoods

We all know that eating organically is better for your body…but it can be expensive! Kerry Clifford from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market helps choose which organic foods to purchase. www.freshthyme.com

Cooking for Two

Sometimes you don’t want the hassle of bringing out all the pots and pans when you’re cooking for two people. Judi Strauss from The Charmed Kitchen is here with a solution. www.TheCharmedKitchen.com

Fall Flavored Coffees

Don’t you just love a good cup of coffee in the morning? Well, we’ve got some secrets to making your coffee even better. Nichole Gillota-Brichacek from Gypsy Bean joins us in studio. https://www.facebook.com/GypsyBeans/

6425 Detroit Ave., Cleveland 44102

Herbal Soup Wreath

Did you know that you an save your summer herbs to flavor your soups all winter long? Lee Ann Halley from the Village Herb Shop shows us how! http://villageherbshop.com/ https://www.facebook.com/villageherbshop/

49 W Orange St., Chagrin Falls 44022

Dick Goddard’s Cleveland APL Pet Telethon

We are just over a week away from the annual Dick Goddard Pet Telethon supporting the Cleveland APL. Judy Hunter shares several ways you can help support a great cause.