Severe thunderstorm warning for Cuyahoga County expired

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — The severe thunderstorm warning issued by the National Weather Service for northeastern Cuyahoga County is no longer in effect.

NSW says the warning expired at 7:15 p.m. as the “storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.”

The impacted cities included Cleveland, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Garfield Heights, Shaker Heights, South Euclid, Mayfield Heights, East Cleveland, Lyndhurst, University Heights, Beachwood, Richmond Heights, Willoughby Hills, Highland Heights, Pepper Pike and Mayfield.

