September heat wave continues

CLEVELAND - We have now climbed to 20 days in 2018 when the temperature hit at least 90°F. It’s also the 4th heat wave of the 2018 (3 straight days or more that reach 90°+). We’ll very likely to reach 21 days with Wednesday’s forecast high of 91°. A local storm is possible in spots later in the afternoon.

Hot days in early September are not all that uncommon. We usually see a handful of 90°F days:

A small cool-down at the end of the week and into the weekend is in the forecast. Heat will return by mid-month before a more significant cool-down is expected around the 3rd week of September.