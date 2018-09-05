× Reports: Christopher Kennedy Lawford dead at 63

HOLLYWOOD, Calif – TMZ is reporting that actor Christopher Kennedy Lawford, the son of actor Peter Lawford and the nephew of President John Kennedy, has died at the age of 63.

Law enforcement officials tell TMZ that Lawford was at a Yoga studio Tuesday evening when he had a “medical emergency” and passed away.

Lawford was the son of Peter Lawford and Patricia Kennedy. He had appeared in “General Hospital,” “All My Children,” ‘Terminator 3,” and “Frasier,” among other movies and series.

He was also the author of the book “Symptoms of Withdrawl,” in which he discussed his longtime addiction issues.