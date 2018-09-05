Rapper Vanilla Ice on board flight from Dubai quarantined after 100 passengers report feeling ill

NEW YORK — Rapper Vanilla Ice was one of 520 passengers aboard a plane traveling to New York’s Kenneday Airport from Dubai that had to be quarantined upon arrival because about 100 passengers felt ill.

The Emirates flight arriving at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday was swarmed by police vehicles and ambulances and immediately quarantined for an assessment by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vanilla Ice, a passenger on the double-decker plane, shared a video from the JFK runway on Facebook with a caption reading, “So I just landed in New York coming back from Dubai and now I’m stuck on the runway with like 1000 police, ambulances, fire trucks, this is crazy.”

In the video Vanilla Ice said, “Someone is sick on the plane, a couple people got ill on the plane and it must be pretty serious because that’s a lot of people out there. We’ve got news stations and police and a bunch of ambulances.”

Vanilla Ice also said via Twitter that “there [were] over 100 people sick on the bottom floor, so happy I’m up top, it’s a double-decker plane 380.”

This is crazy. Apparently there is over 100 people sick on the bottom floor, so happy I’m up top, it’s a double-decker plane 380 — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

Fire officials said 10 of the people who arrived sick to New York City on a flight from Dubai have been taken to a hospital. Emirates airline said they included seven crew members and three passengers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 100 of the 520 people aboard the plane had complained of illness, including cough and fever.