Police search for two suspects in Elyria stabbing death

ELYRIA, Ohio– The Elyria Police Department issued two arrest warrants in the stabbing death of a man in a school parking lot.

Officers discovered a man with stab wounds in the parking lot of Windsor Elementary School shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, later identified as Barry Allen Spreng Jr., 38, of Oberlin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joshua Phillip Alexander Hohn, 19, of Prescott, Ariz., was charged with murder, and Phillip Hohn-Tucker, 21, of Elyria, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. Police said they are also looking for Gloria Louise Watton, 18, of Prescott, Ariz., who is considered a person of interest.

The group may be traveling in the victim’s 2007 gray Hyundai Sonato with Ohio license plate GEH 4810. According to police, the suspects may be in possession of weapons.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts should call Elyria police at 440-323-3302. Hohn, Hohn-Tucker and Watton should be considered armed and dangerous.