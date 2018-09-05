Police need help finding missing Cleveland Heights woman

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS — Police and family members are asking for help finding a missing woman.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said 31-year-old Maria Howard has been missing since Monday.

She is 5’3”, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Maria was last seen on the morning of September 3 in Cleveland Heights.

Police say video surveillance shows she left her apartment, located in the 2800 block of Mayfield Road, around 8:22 am to walk a 7-month-old Siberian Husky named Caribbean that is in her care.

At the time Maria was wearing a blue tank top shirt and black athletic pants. The dog she was walking had a red harness and a blue leash.

The chief says no one has seen Maria or the dog since Monday.

Family and friends of Maria Howard are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information regarding Maria Howard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234 or the Community Tip Line at 216-291-5010. Callers can remain anonymous.