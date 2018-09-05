× WATCH LIVE: Neighbors report shots fired in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — There’s a heavy police presence on East 86th Street in Garfield Heights.

Neighbors reported hearing multiple shots fired.

A resident told Fox 8 “I was on E. 88th and I was at the store and we heard like 20 shots. And when we decided to come home the street was blocked and they said 2 kids were laying in the driveway and the guy is supposedly somewhere around here still.”

Fox 8 has reached out to Garfield Heights police and are waiting for more details.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.