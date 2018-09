CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Thousands of FirstEnergy customers throughout Cuyahoga County are without power Wednesday evening.

According to their website, 3,179 FirstEnergy customers are without power as of 8:20 p.m.

The cities with the most customers affected are Parma with 1,587 outages, Westlake with 756 outages, and Cleveland with 229 outages.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.