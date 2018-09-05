Missing: Chiandre Pope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS- Fox 8 and Amanda Berry continue to work together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Chiandre Pope, 15, is a student at Warrensville Heights High School.

Police tell FOX8, he was on house arrest and cut off his ankle bracelet on June 16 and hasn't been seen since.

Chiandre is 5' 11" and was last seen wearing black shorts and black tennis shoes.

He also has a tattoo on his left hand.

If you see Chiandre Pope call Cleveland police 216-623-5262.