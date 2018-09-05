Mapleside Farms’ latest corn maze is tribute to Francisco Lindor

BRUNSWICK, Ohio– Mapleside Farms is continuing its recent tradition of honoring Cleveland athletes with its annual corn maze.

The farm in Brunswick unveiled its Francisco Lindor corn maze on Wednesday. It shows the All-Star shortstop, the Indians block C and the words “Go Tribe.”

“We’ve had an incredible string of great teams here in Cleveland over the past 3-4 years and we love the way the Cleveland Indians represent our great city, and specifically how Francisco plays the game with his whole heart and soul,” said Greg Clement, owner of Mapleside Farms, in a news release.

Last year’s maze featured now-retired Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas, and the year before was a nod to LeBron James and the Cavs championship.

The maze opens Sept. 7 as part of Mapleside Farms’ Pumpkin Village, which includes the super slide, hayrides and a jump park. The farm also hosts family-friendly, themed festivals every weekend through Oct. 26.

