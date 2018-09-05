Man with stab wounds found dead in Elyria elementary school parking lot

ELYRIA, Ohio– The Elyria Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of a man in a school parking lot.
Police were called to Windsor Elementary School on Windsor Drive in Elyria shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday for a person passed out in the parking lot.
Officers discovered a man with multiple stab wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Detectives are in the process of vigorously pursuing several leads in an attempt to identify a suspect or suspects that were involved in this incident,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 440-323-3302.
41.397592 -82.081227