Man with stab wounds found dead in Elyria elementary school parking lot

ELYRIA, Ohio– The Elyria Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of a man in a school parking lot.

Police were called to Windsor Elementary School on Windsor Drive in Elyria shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday for a person passed out in the parking lot.

Officers discovered a man with multiple stab wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detectives are in the process of vigorously pursuing several leads in an attempt to identify a suspect or suspects that were involved in this incident,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 440-323-3302.