CDC meets plane at JFK after passengers report feeling ill, source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City mayor’s office says a plane has been quarantined at New York’s Kennedy Airport amid reports of numerous ill passengers aboard a flight from Dubai.

The Emirates flight landed around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Video from news helicopters showed the jet sitting on the tarmac surrounded by ambulances, emergency vehicles and airport personnel.

Deplaning and having temperature taken pic.twitter.com/MVxWqJPLTe — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

“I asked the (flight attendant) for a mask before we even took off, but there was none available,” passenger Erin Sykes told CNN from the plane. “It was so obvious that a large number of people were ill well before take-off.”

The flight was a smooth one, Sykes said, so she didn’t believe the ailments were related to turbulence or air sickness.

“People were coughing the whole time. Now some people have fevers over 100,” she said. “They should never had been allowed to board.”

While a source with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said as many as 100 passengers reported feeling ill, the airline said only about 10 passengers had “taken ill.”

Seven crew members and five passengers were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, the port authority source said. Other passengers are still being evaluated, the source said.

Eric Phillips, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, says representatives of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were on the scene.

Phillips tweeted that the flight stopped in Mecca, which is experiencing a flu outbreak, and “early indications point to that as a possibility.”

Airline representatives did not immediate respond to an email.

A New York police counterterrorism division tweeted it appeared to be a “medical situation.”

