High school head coach relieved of duties in Tuscarawas County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINERAL CITY, Ohio -- A local high school football coach was relieved of his duties Wednesday.

George Zagales is the head coach for Tuscarawas Valley High School as well as the Dean of Students for the district.

The school system said he has been relieved of his duties, with pay, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Details have not been released, but the district said in a statement,

"Mr. Zagales, head football coach and TVMS/TVHS Dean of Students for Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools, has been relieved of duties, with pay, pending the outcome of an internal investigation. It is a personnel matter; therefore, further specifics are not available. Mr. Murphy, superintendent, Mr. Franks, athletic director, and Mr. Phillips, high school principal met with all coaches and players. Coaches and players were encouraged to continue working hard, follow the direction of the coaching staff, and make the best of the situation."

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.