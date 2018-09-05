× Hartville K-9’s surgery was successful

HARTVILLE, Ohio — The K-9 for Hartville Police Facebook page provided a wonderful update on Wednesday.

Bill’s surgery went well!

This comes just one day after police announced they had raised enough money for the surgery, which was estimated to cost more than $4,000.

Police announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening that Bill’s ACL surgery not only went well, but he was also able to go home.

In a photo included in the post Bill is resting in his crate.

Officials said, “He has a long road ahead but he’s a beast and will be back to catching bad guys in no time!”

