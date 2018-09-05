Fox Recipe Box: Sweet Apple Soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Sweet Apple Soup is a delicious dessert recipe and a great way to use freshly picked apples. Culinary instructor Stefanie Paganini from the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking in Chesterland showed Fox 8's Jessica Dill how easy it is to make this unique recipe.

Sweet Apple Soup is just one of the many apple recipes Stefanie will be teaching in her upcoming class 'Apple, Apple, Apple'. Click here to learn more about this class and see other classes offered at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking.

Sweet Apple Soup

Serves 6

12 med. red sweet apples (Macintosh, Roma, Gala)

3 cup water or apple juice

1/2 cup sugar

3 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1 tsp. cinnamon

2 tsp. lemon zest

Garnish:

Pecan shortbread cookies

Cinnamon ice cream

Fresh mint

Wash, quarter, peel, and core apples. Place them in a large cooking pot, and add the water. Over medium heat, cook the apples until they are nearly soft. Add the sugar, lemon juice and cinnamon. Put contents in a food processor or blender, return to pan.

On a low heat, stirring often, continue to cook apples under mixture reduces in size to thick consistency and turns brown. Add more cinnamon and nutmeg to taste. Can be re-blended for more smoothness.

Ladle into shallow bowls, place one cookie in center of bowl and scoop cinnamon ice cream on top of cookie.